Asha Bhosle Shares Throwback Pic With Music Maestro Kishore Kumar; Says 'music Is Forever'

Asha Bhosle recently went down memory lane as she reminisced her yesteryears with music icon Kishore Kumar. The 88-year-old singer, who keeps updating her Instagram handle with throwback photos of several legends from the industry, uploaded a monochrome picture with Kumar, where they can be seen in the middle of a rehearsing session. Kumar can be seen intently working through the lyrics, while Asha Bhosle looks on.

Legendary singer Kishore Kumar, whose 34th death anniversary was clocked earlier this month, has collaborated with Asha Ji on classic hits like Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye, Chhod Do Anchal Zamana Kya Kahega and O Saathi Chal, which are fondly hummed by ardent music lovers to date.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, October 22, the Dum Maro Dum singer shared the candid photo that seemed to have been clicked ahead of the duo's recording session. The singing maestros are clad in all-white attire, while a harmonium player looks on. For the caption, she wrote, "music is forever[sic]," along with a string of emojis. Singing sensation Shreya Ghoshal reacted to her post and wrote, "Gold[sic]." Other fans also hailed the legends and dropped several heart emojis, with one of them commenting, "Unparalleled music, Genuis Maestros, classic times...Ashaji nothing compares to this... Historical[sic]."

Gulzar reveals unknown facts about Kishore Kumar in his memoir

Meanwhile, in his new memoir, Actually...I Met Them, lyricist Gulzar revealed some unknown facts about Kumar. The iconic poet stated that the 'mad genius' was set to feature in 1971's cult classic release Anand. However, just a few days before the shoot of the film, the star turned up completely bald in a meeting to discuss his look in the film. Gulzar wrote, "On top of that, Kishoreda went around the office dancing and singing... Perhaps Kishoreda never wanted to play the character." He further added how "one of Kishore Kumar's favourite things to do was 'to land his producers in trouble."

Gulzar also spoke about his other mischievous stints, including his disappearance through a 'secret staircase' behind his cupboard. He shed light on the "immense effort and planning required to live a life of absurdities". Kishore da passed away in 1987.

(Image: Instagram/ @asha.bhosle)