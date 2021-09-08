Asha Bhosle Turns 88: Veteran Singer Wants To Sing 'good Songs' And 'resume Live Shows'

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's musical career spans almost eight decades. The singer is celebrating her 88th birthday today on September 8 but is still young at heart. Her passion for her work and love for music never decreased. In a recent interview, Asha Bhosle revealed how she wants to continue doing live shows once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

As per a recent report by Hindustan Times, singer Asha Bhosle has no plans to retire. The singer revealed she did three live shows before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, several of her live shows were cancelled. However, the Chura Liya Hai singer wishes to resume her live shows once everything is back to normal.

Asha Bhosle wishes to sing 'good songs'

She also revealed she spends most of her time practising music and wants to sing songs that are good. The singer was recently asked by a producer if she has quit singing, to which she replied with a no. Moreover, she also told the producer she recently worked on a song for a Marathi film.

Asha Bhosle's birthday plans

Asha Bhosle is not a fan of extravagant birthday parties and chooses to stay at home and be with her family. The same is her plan for her 88th birthday. While talking about her birthdays, the singer said she has not celebrated the day for years. What she does is have a simple cake cutting ceremony and spend time with her family. The singer does not consider a birthday as a special day for her and believes it is something for kids to celebrate.

The Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Ja singer shared she last had a party when she turned 75. All the singers and musicians she has ever worked with attended the celebration. This year, she has plans to be with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter in Lonavala. The singer also walked down her memory lane and shared that she used to be in recording studios on her birthday. Celebrated musicians, including RD Burman and Shankar-Jaikishan, would keep a recording for the day and later all would sing together.

IMAGE: PTI