Asha Bhosle’s Birthday Celebration Is All About Love And Togetherness; See Pic

The legendary Asha Bhosle is celebrating her birthday today, which is on September 8, 2020. The singer rang in her 87th birthday in the presence of her family members. The Zara Sa Jhoom Loo Main singer also released a statement hinting at her future endeavors.

Asha Bhosle celebrates her birthday with grandchildren

Celebrity paparazzi Manav Manglani shared a beautiful picture of the singer from her birthday celebration. The picture has the singer draped in a cream coloured saree with pink stripes, cutting her birthday cake which looks like a mouth-watering fruit cake. Her grandchildren, Zanai and Ranjai can be seen cheering for her.

The Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko singer's grandaughter, Zanai can be seen looking excitedly at her grandmother while the singer's grandson, Ranjai can be seen cheering for his grandmother while holding their adorable pet dog. Take a look at the beautiful picture of Asha's birthday celebration.

Asha Bhosle on her grandchildren

Manav also wrote in his caption that the singer has announced that as a part of her latest endeavor, she will be getting the chefs at her restaurant to try out her new veg and non-veg recipes, created by her during the lockdown. He also mentioned the singer's statement which said that she is very fast at whatever she does whether it is singing or cooking. The singer added that whenever she tries her hand into cooking, the others run out of the kitchen, unable to match up to her speed.

The singer also celebrated her birthday by cutting a delicious fresh cream fruit cake which was brought all the way from Mumbai by her granddaughter. The Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna singer is currently residing in Lonavala with her son Anand, daughter-in-law Anuja, grandchildren Zanai and Ranjai.

Zanai also brought her grandmother's favourite Japanese and Chinese food brought down from Mumbai despite the ongoing lockdown for the special day. The singer also spoke in her statement about her grandchildren. She stated that both of them are extremely talented. She also added that her granddaughter sings too and that she often sees a younger version of herself in her. The singer is also gearing up for her talent show titled, Asha Ki Asha.

