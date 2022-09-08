Last Updated:

Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai Pens Sweet Poem On Her Birthday; 'Always Stay With Me'

Singer Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 89th birthday today and her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared a heartfelt post to wish her on her special day.

Written By
Swati Singh
Asha Bhosle

Image: Instagram/@zanaibhosle


Singer Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 89th birthday on September 8, 2022, and wishes have been pouring in for the legendary playback singer. Asha's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle also shared a heartfelt post to wish her on her special day. She penned a beautiful poem in Hindi, thereby expressing her love for her grandmother. Zanai is the daughter of Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle and his wife Anuja Bhosle.

Zanai headed to her Instagram handle and shared a short video in which she and Asha Bhosle could be seen singing a song together. The duo could be seen singing Tu Tu Hai Vahi at an event. While Zanai looked pretty in a mustard saree, her grandmother donned an ivory saree in the video. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zanai🦋 (@zanaibhosle)

Along with this, she penned a sweet poem in the caption, which read, "89 years Har insaan chaahta hai ki voh aapki tarah gaa sake, Aapne aavaz toh de di mujhe, Lekin pechaan banana bhi sikhiya, Ek acha insaan banna sikhaya, Aasman ko chuna aapne sikhaya, Lekin pairon ko zameen par rakhana bhi sikhaya, Mere khwabon ko aapne hi theek samjha, Aur beshaq sahaara dena aapka farz bhi samjha, Mere kaabiliyat mein rakha aapne bharosa, Aur pure dil se diya mujhe pyaar dher saara, Din ho ya raat, Ashaai, tum hamesha rahogi mere saath, Tumhaari har ek saans ke saath loongi main bhari hui saans, Mere dil ki dhadkan ki tarah, Jab tak hai jaan! written by your truly."

Earlier, in the day, actor Amrita Rao also took to her Twitter handle and wished the Le Gayi crooner a happy birthday. She wrote, "To the Youngest and the Coolest ROCKSTARRRR.. A Very Happy 9th Birthday You have blessed us with Your singing & You will continue to Forever @ashabhosle Ji".

READ | Asha Bhosle reveals she got THIS as a gift from Lata Mangeshkar 6 months before her death

Image: Instagram/@zanaibhosle

READ | Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday: Anil Kapoor, Asha Bhosle & others wish the 'Master Blaster'
READ | Asha Bhosle pays melodious tribute to didi Lata Mangeshkar as she sings 'Aayega Aanewala'
READ | Asha Bhosle reveals how late singer Lata Mangeshkar once performed despite 104 fever
READ | Asha Bhosle shares loving memories of beloved sister Lata Mangeshkar on 'Naam Reh Jayegaa’
First Published:
COMMENT