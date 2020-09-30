Ashlee Simpson Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Baby Shower Party; See Pics

American singer-songwriter Ashlee Simpson Ross took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, to share serene pictures of her baby shower. The singer looked completely happy in the pictures and she also went on to pen a sweet note as her caption. Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashlee went on to give glimpses of her baby shower. The actor shared a few posts where she is all happy and smiling. In the first picture, the singer can be seen posing with her loved ones. The second picture shows Ashlee posing with her sister Jessica Simpson and they are all smiles for the camera. In the third picture, the singer can be seen sitting beside her kids Bronx Wentz and Jagger Snow Ross.

For the occasion, she can be seen sporting an ankle-length dress that consisted of floral prints in shared of orange. She completed her look with hoop earrings and a pair of ring. She also opted for a middle parting bun hairdo, well-done brows, kohlded eyes and nude lips.

Along with the picture, Ashlee also penned a sweet note describing the event. She wrote, “I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now!” She also went on to thank everyone who made baby shower so special. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Jessica Simpson Shares Instagram Post In A Bikini Cherishing Her ‘final Days’ In Her 30s

Fans react

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post shared by Ashlee went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for how lovely she looked for the event, while some were also very excited about the arrival of the little one. One of the users wrote, “You look gorgeous my love!!!!” while the other one wrote, “Omg what a beautiful picture”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Mae Looks Too Adorable In This New Post; See Pic

Apart from this, the singer goes on to share several other pictures showing off her baby bump and also giving updates to fans on her health and much more. Earlier to this pic, the singer shared an exquisite picture of her family photoshoot. In the picture, the singer along with her husband, Evan Ross and her kids and striking adorable poses. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Jessica Simpson Addresses John Mayer's 'sexual Napalm' Quote In Her Memoir 'Open Book'

Also read | Jessica Simpson Nearly Got Hit By Son Ace Knute Johnson's Baseball; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.