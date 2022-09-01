Days after iconic singer Naomi Judd's sudden demise, her daughter Ashley Judd revealed her cause of death stating that she died of a 'disease of mental illness'. While the late singer’s autopsy report earlier claimed that she died of suicide, her daughter Ashley Judd recently issued a note stating that she has filed a petition attempting to block the release of the investigative report on the demise of her mother.

Ashley Judd reveals reason behind blocking death report of her mother Naomi

According to a commentary published in the New York Times, Ashley Judd explained the reason behind filing a petition to block the release of the death report of her mother and revealed that the horror of the experience would only worsen if the details surrounding her death are disclosed by the Tennessee law that generally allows police reports, including family interviews, from closed investigations to be made public. Stating further, she mentioned that her mother was still alive when the police arrived and added how the questioning kept her from being next to her mother during her final breath. She even reflected on how some family members revealed many personal things during the interrogation.

The note read, “I felt cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother’s life was fading. I wanted to be comforting her, telling her how she was about to see her daddy and younger brother as she ‘went away home,’ as we say in Appalachia. Instead, without it being indicated I had any choices about when, where and how to participate, I began a series of interviews that felt mandatory and imposed on me that drew me away from the precious end of my mother’s life. And at a time when we ourselves were trying desperately to decode what might have prompted her to take her life on that day, we each shared everything we could think of about Mom, her mental illness and its agonizing history.”

Ashely Judd further mentioned that her family petitioned the court to block the release of the report including interviews the police conducted with them at a time when they were at their most vulnerable. “This profoundly intimate personal and medical information does not belong in the press, on the internet or anywhere except in our memories.”

She went on to express her hope about the court’s decision on her petition and even reflected on Vanessa Bryant and other families who have had to endure the anguish of a leaked or legal public release surrounding a death.

She added, “I don’t know that we’ll be able to get the privacy we deserve. We are waiting with taut nerves for the courts to decide. I do know that we’re not alone. We feel deep compassion for Vanessa Bryant and all families that have had to endure the anguish of a leaked or legal public release of the most intimate, raw details surrounding a death.”

While concluding her note, Ashley stated that she wanted her mother to be remembered for how she lived, which was with goofy humour, glory onstage and unfailing kindness off it and not for the private details of how she suffered when she died.

Image: AP