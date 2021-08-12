Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About Her Hiatus From Songwriting, 'I Haven't Had The Urge'

Ashley Tisdale hasn't been getting the "urge" to release new music lately. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum recently spoke about how it might not be the right time for her to release anything new, just yet. Here's all you need to know about Tisdale's plans for the future -

Ashley Tisdale talks about releasing new music

In an interaction with People Magazine, Ashley Tisdale spoke about how it didn't seem like the right time for her to release music right now, though she admittedly said, "but maybe eventually. Never say never." The actress, adding to her own statement, then said:

It's just like I need to be like: 'Okay I'm ready and I know what this is and I know what I want to say.' And If I have nothing to say, I'm just not going to do it just to do it, you know?

Ashley Tisdale, who decided to take a break from songwriting and singing, reportedly also has a blog called Frenshe. The High School Musical alum also expressed how she wants her next acting role to be something different and worth it. Tisdale is mainly known for her work as Maddie Fitzpatrick on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and for voicing Candace Flynn on Phineas and Ferb.

Speaking of her acting future, Tisdale said:

I want to be in shows that I watch and that I know my audience is watching. And so, just something different. As an actor, people just think of you as one way, especially what you're really successful for. And it's been years of me doing other things, but it's still just breaking that idea and perception. You have to get out of your comfort zone and do different things

Ashley Tisdale talks about mental health

In 2019, The former Disney star released her third album Symptoms, which covered topics like mental health. Talking about the album with People Magazine, Tisdale expressed how she was glad to have gone "through that journey," because it made her "stronger." She also spoke about how she was a "Type A person," and how being a mom has been "more freeing."

Tisdale also went on to speak about mental health saying:

Mental health is not something that just goes away. Your anxiety and stuff is always going to be there at times, and so, yes I'll probably have moments, but I'm not scared of them anymore, so that's what's the best, you know? That's like the best place to be in.

Ashley Tisdale is married to Christopher French. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jupiter Iris, in March 2021.

IMAGE - ASHLEY TISDALE INSTA

