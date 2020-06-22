Asim Riaz Shares BTS Pic Of Upcoming Song With Barbie Mann, Says 'can’t Wait For Release'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has been making it to the headlines ever since his entry into the reality show. Post his exit from the show, Asim is busy entertaining fans with his music videos. After releasing his three-song videos, Asim has dropped in another surprise for his die-hard fans. Asim has revealed that he is all set to charm people with another music video and dropped in BTS pictures from the same as well on social media.

Asim Riaz soon to drop a new song

After sharing the screen with actress Jacqueline Fernandez and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana in his previous music videos, this time, Asim is all set to feature opposite Barbie Mann. Asim took to his Instagram page to announce his upcoming song and shared his excitement over the same. In the photos, the duo can be seen enjoying a bike ride, and look extremely cute together. The wide and brightening smile on Asim's face is sure to swoon his fans off their feet. While Asim looks dapper in a pant-shirt, Barbie looks beautiful in a mint green traditional dress. The song is sung by Barbie, and Asim is drooling over the track already. Though he did not reveal many details, he said that he is excited about this song.

Just a few days ago, the chemistry between Asim and Himanshi captured the hearts of their fans as the couple's second song Khyaal Rakhya Kar got released. Asim Riaz shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram account. He asked his fans to go and watch the song and to let him know whether they liked it or not in the caption of the post. The fans shared their positive as well as negative reactions in the comments section of the post:

This is not the first of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana's videos. Before Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana featured in a song named Kalla Sohna Nai. The song was released on March 19, 2020. The two actors can be seen romancing to the tunes of the song. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar. While Kalla Sohna Nai is shown to be from Himanshi’s point to view to Asim, Khyaal Rakhya Kar is a song that is from Asim’s end for Himanshi. It seems the young and lovely couple are proud to show off their love and care for each other and also share good chemistry, as claimed by their fans and lovers.

