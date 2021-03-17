Asim Riaz's New Love Ballad 'Saiyyonee' Out Now, Fans Love Lead Couple's Chemistry

Actor and model Asim Riaz recently starred in the music video of yet another love ballad titled Saiyyonee. The actor has been sharing updates on the track on his social media. He took to Instagram recently to share the news that Saiyyonee song is out now. Check the song out.

Asim Riaz's new song Saiyyonne out now

In his post, Asim shared a short snippet from the song where he and his reel lady love are seen longing for each other's love. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption that the song will leave the audience 'with a sense of longing'. His caption read, "Presenting #saiyyonee love story will leave you with a sense of Longing ...".

Asim Riaz's latest song details

The track opens with Asim Riaz sitting in a room that has a piano. Several sheets of paper that have songs and musical notes written on them are seen hanging all around. He is also seen playing the guitar in the song for his lover, Shivaleeka Oberoi. The lyrics of the track talk about how much he loves her but due to unforeseeable circumstances they cannot be together but he will continue to love her forever. The music for the song is composed by Gourov Dasgupta and the lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan. This beautiful love ballad is sung by Yasser Desai & Rashmeet Kaur.

Asim Riaz's latest song has already garnered over 266K views on YouTube within an hour and a half of releasing. His fans have been showing a lot of love for the song by commenting on it. Many have said that they loved Asim's looks and Shivaleeka Oberoi's expressions. See their reactions below:

Asim Riaz's songs

Asim started his career by featuring in television commercials. He also played a short role in Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero movie. He then started featuring in music videos. He has starred in some of the most popular romantic tracks and party anthems. Some of his popular chartbusters are Veham which has 45 million views on YouTube, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam which also features Himanshi has 81 million views on YouTube, Kalla Sohna Nai which has 110 million views on YouTube and Khyal Rakhya Kar which has 73 million views on the video-sharing platform.

