Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Admitted To Hospital In Dibrugarh Following A Head Injury

Renowned Assamese singer and music composer Zubeen Garg has been admitted to a private medical facility in Dibrugarh after sustaining a minor head injury. According to Republic Media Network, Zubeen was in a resort in Dibrugarh when he slipped in the bathroom. A CT scan has been conducted by doctors to ascertain his condition, while his vital parameters are stable. Doctors have revealed that the singer had a seizure following an epileptic fit. Zubeen has received 5 stitches on his head. Further details on his recovery are awaited.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also come to the singer's aid, mentioning that he'll be flown out in Air Ambulance for further treatment if needed. The deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh has been instructed to provide every assistance to Zubeen. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta is also monitoring the situation closely.

Dibrugarh's deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu mentioned that Zubeen will be shifted to Guwahati in an air ambulance. The singer's treatment will be done at Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

The popular playback singer has produced music for Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood films. Some of his most popular songs include Ya Ali, from the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster, and Dil Tu Hi Bataa, from Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3. Apart from his singing talent, Zubeen Garg also got a big break in the movies in 2008.

He starred in projects like Mon Mane Na, Love story, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, and Golmaal. According to reports, Zubeen recently made a statement about recording 32,000 songs and is set to approach Guinness World Records soon.

Zubeen Garg also plays a wide variety of musical instruments including dhol, drums, guitar, harmonium, mandolin, and keyboard.

The artist was also hospitalised earlier this year after collapsing during an event at Guwahati. Former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal then visited the singer and updated his well-wishers about his health. "Visited Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati to enquire about the health condition of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Glad to learn that his condition is stable. Wishing for his speedy recovery, "Sonowal mentioned at that time.

