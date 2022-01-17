Astro Members JinJin & Rocky Amaze Fans With Their New Mini-album ‘Restore’

Members of the popular band, ASTRO's JinJin and Rockey have finally debuted as a subunit called JinJin&Rocky as they released their mini-album titled Restore on January 17. The duo also dropped the music video of their title track Just Breathe which is a humorous yet funky take on the duo's time in quarantine during the pandemic. Check out the reaction of the fans who are majorly hailing the boys for their vocals and composition of the track.

ASTRO's JinJin&Rocky debut

JinJin&Rocky debuted by releasing the music video of the track Just Breathe featuring both of the singers. The track incorporated retro vibes and trendy sounds as the music video showed the duo attempting to make the most out of the quarantine in ways like playing dress-up, journaling, dancing to funky tracks and more. The album also includes tracks like Lazy, Lock Down, Complete Me and CPR.

Although the duo is considered the main dancers and rappers of the band ASTRO, Jin Jin and Rocky showcased their other talents in their debut as they have reportedly written, composed and produced the tracks of the album Restore. Check out the music video of the title track below.

Fans reaction to JinJin&Rocky debut

AROHA, the name of ASTRO's fandom, took to social media to share their thoughts on the new music video and mini-album dropped by the band's subunit. While many commended the composition of the track, a few applauded the duo's ability to sing despite being the main rappers of their group. One fan wrote, ''"#JINJIN & #ROCKY Congrats on unit debut. Wish they can show their talents & charms more"

Congrats on you debut leadernim and Rocky! We love you and always do remember that rohas will always be here to support you guys!! 🤍💜 — Luna🌙 Restore ^_^ (@o_chaeunwoo) January 17, 2022

The song is so fun !!! You guys had a amazing debut ! — LS1💎+ MX💪🏻 (@KStanaccount) January 17, 2022

Another ardent fan wrote, ''Wooo a concept clearly did not expect me, but I love it, you together the only thing you create is art, I will work as best as possible to make your music successful, I love you very much!'' One fan tweeted about how the rap line of the band got the opportunity to shine as they wrote, ''Congrats on your debut leadernim and Rocky! We love you and always do remember that rohas will always be here to support you guys!!''

This was so hilarious, i loved it guys. This won't gonna come out of my head for a long time 😎❤🎤🎶 — 【WOLF'S TEARS】 | 🇨🇱 (@necroherz) January 17, 2022

I absolutely love that the song that you chose to debut with was old-school funk pop. It is so good! The MV was quite fun, too...but that is just my first impression, let me go back and watch and listen a million times more, before telling you what I think. I won't be long... pic.twitter.com/NFzW7TNzEv — Angela Willis (@AngelaGWillis) January 17, 2022

Image: Instagram/@officialastro