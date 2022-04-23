ASTRO's Sanha Halts Scheduled Activities After Testing Positive For COVID For The 2nd Time

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, K-Pop enthusiasts were left in worry in recent months as many iconic starts have been diagnosed with the virus recently. Despite taking necessary precautions, K-Pop band ASTRO's singer Sanha, aka Yoon San-ha, became the latest addition to the list of celebrities diagnosed positive for the virus after the singer's test results came positive for the second time in two months. Sanha's agency Fantagio recently announced the development and also informed the singer's fans that his scheduled activities will be halted till his full recovery.

As per a report by Soompi, ASTRO's agency Fantagio announced on April 23 that Yoon San-ha has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. He and Moonbin previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He experienced mild cold symptoms and soon took a rapid antigen test. After he was diagnosed with the virus, his fellow bandmates took the test whose results came negative.

Fantagio's official statement

Fantagio has provided Sanha's fans with the details about his upcoming projects being halted through an official statement. The aforementioned activities also included the singer's upcoming video conference with his fans. For the unversed the popular K-Pop band ASTRO comprises members - MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky and Sanha.

Hello. This is Fantagio. On April 22, our artist ASTRO’s Yoon Sanha used a self-test kit [for COVID-19] as a precautionary measure because his health had taken a turn for the worse, and his test result was negative. However, because his condition continued to worsen, he underwent a rapid antigen test, and his test results came back positive today (April 23). At the moment, Yoon Sanha only has mild cold symptoms, and he plans to focus entirely on treatment and recovery in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities. Due to their paths overlapping, the other five members of ASTRO aside from Yoon Sanha all immediately underwent rapid antigen tests, and their test results came back negative. Therefore, it will be difficult for ASTRO’s Yoon Sanha to participate in his scheduled activities, and we will make another announcement about our artist’s return to activities after the date of his release from quarantine has been confirmed. Additionally, Moonbin&Sanha’s “REFUGE” video call and fan signing event that was scheduled for April 23 and April 24 has been postponed, and we will make an announcement regarding rescheduling at a later date. We ask for your understanding regarding the fact that we have given many people cause for concern. We will continue to consider the health of our artists and staff our top priority, and we will do our utmost to ensure that our artist makes a quick recovery while adhering to the guidelines of government health authorities. Thank you.

Image: Instagram/@ddana_yoon