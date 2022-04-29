Astroworld Documentary Set For Release; Lawyers Fear It Would 'taint The Jury Pool'

The tragic experience of panicked concertgoers who could not breathe and had to escape a massive crowd during the last year's Astroworld Music festival is all set to be brought alive for the audience. The Astroworld Music Festival in Houston that turned tragic last year is all set to feature in a documentary set for release on Friday.

However, the documentary release has raised the concerns of the lawyers of Live Nation, the company which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter. The lawyers said that they are concerned that publicity from the documentary, Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy, could “taint the jury pool.”

Documentary on Astroworld tragedy raises concerns of lawyers

For the unversed, 10 people were killed in a crowd crush in the midst of the concert being held at the NRG Park in Houston on November 5. The concert was being attended by 50,000. The attendees of the concert rushed towards the stage when they faced inconvenience. The police ruled that accidental compressive asphyxiation was the cause of the death.

Now, as the release of the documentary inches closer, the lawyers for the organisers are quite concerned. Pertaining to the ongoing case, a gag order has been issued, but Live Nation’s lawyers say an attorney who filed lawsuits related to the tragedy also co-produced the documentary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Minn, the film’s director, said he believes he has made a balanced and fair film that tries to show the public what happened.

“My job is to make the most truthful, honest, sincere documentary from the victim’s point of view … We need to know about these stories to prevent it from happening again,” Minn told The Associated Press. The documentary opening in 11 Texas cities, including Austin, Dallas, and Houston, will showcase interviews with several people who survived the crowd surge. The film also features a cellphone video shot by concertgoers in which people can be heard repeatedly screaming for help. Apart from this, the documentary will also highlight what concertgoers had to face and experience along with the main reason behind the tragic incident.



IMAGE: AP