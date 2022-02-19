Last Updated:

Watch | Atif Aslam Pays Musical Tribute To Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar At An Event In Dubai

Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6, 2022 was given an emotional tribute by singer Atif Aslam at an event in Dubai.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who had rendered her voice to several songs in her illustrious career had passed away on February 6. The singer who was known as the ‘Melody queen’ was hospitased at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after battling COVID-19 for a week. Now, with her demise, several people from the industry have been mourning the death. The latest star to pay his tribute to the singer was Atif Aslam.

The Hona Tha Pyaar singer paid an emotional tribute to the singer through his performance at an event in Dubai. A video from the event has been surfacing on social media that shows him singing out some of his own popular sings while paying his heartwarming tribute. On Lata Mangeshkar’s death, the Centre announced a period of two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of the legendary playback singer. The Maharashtra government also announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of the legendary singer.

Atif Aslam gives emotional tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

The viral video of 38-year-old singer showed him singing the iconic song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai in his soul stirring voice with the late singer’s picture in the backdrop. The video of the singer has been receiving thunderous reviews and love from the people both in India and Pakistan. The singer also sang other songs Naam Gum Jayega. Soon after the video went viral, fans got emotional and stated how they missed the singer’s soulful voice.

Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The news of her demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on February 5 morning after her health turned critical. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. The late singer’s family had immersed her ashes in the sacred Pavitra Ramkund, on the banks of the Godavari River on February 10. Her close family members including her nephew Adinath Mangeshkar as well as sister Asha Bhosle among others were also present at the religious ceremony. 
 

