Atif Aslam Reveals Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Songs Brought Him Closer To God At A Low Point

Dil Diyan Gallan singer Atif Aslam's birthday falls today, that is March 12. The singer recently revealed how Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan songs brought him closer to God. Aslam sat with Anas Bukash for an interview on AB Talks in which he talked about his professional journey, childhood, inspirations, and more. He said he was an athlete and wanted to be a professional cricketer like many boys in Pakistan. However, his parents felt it was just a hobby and he had to give up cricket because he was skipping classes and his parents wanted him to focus on his studies. Aslam became very lonely at that point his life changed when he was introduced to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Atif Aslam revealed that about 23 years ago, he explored that he did not have any sort of outlet and was in dire need of one. His brother introduced him to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan when he felt alone and was at the worst point in his life. He said Nusrat Fateh's music calmed him when he felt lonely. He said his music brought him closer to God and he started praying and also started to get his answers. During that time he explored and found his voice and there was no looking back.

Details about Atif Aslam's songs and career

In the same interview, Atif Aslam revealed he recorded his first song 'Aadat' through his own pocket money. It took him a while to upload it on the internet since there was nothing like Whatsapp during the time. After people started to love the song, he went on to make a music video for the same and said the rise of his career began from there. Aslam released his first album Jal Pari in July 2004 with 11 tracks, which was an instant hit. The album also won the 4th Lux Style Awards in 2005 in the category of 'Best Album'.

Atif Aslam got his first breakthrough with the song 'Woh Lamhey' in Mahesh Bhatt's 2005 film Zeher. In the 2009 romantic film Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, he sang two chartbusters songs 'Tu Jaane Na' and 'Tera Hone Laga Hu' that fetched him several award nominations. He recorded 4 blockbuster songs in 2013 one of which was 'Main Ran Sharbaton Ka' from the film Phata Poster Nikla Hero and the song was nominated for 'Best Song' at the World Music Awards. Aslam made his acting debut in 2011 with the Urdu social drama film Bol. His other popular songs include Tajdar-e-Haram, Jeene Laga Hoon, Tere Sang Yaara, Pehli Dafa, Kuch Is Tarah, Tere Liye, Musafir, and many more. Atif Aslam's latest song 'Raat' released on February 26, 2021. The music of the song was given by Saad Sultan and lyrics were penned by Munir Niazi and Atif Aslam.

