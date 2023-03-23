Atif Aslam Welcomes Baby Girl With Sarah Bharwana; Shares First Photo

Atif Aslam and his wife Sarah Bharwana shared that they have a new addition to their family. On the auspicious occasion of Ramadan, the Tu Jaane Na singer announced that he has become a proud father to a baby girl. The singer surprised his fans by announcing the news on social media.

Atif shared the first glimpse of his daughter's face. The couple has named her Halima Atif Aslam. In the photo, the little munchkin was wrapped in a cute blanket. The baby's face was covered with a GIF featuring an eye mask with 'Beauty sleep' written on it. Atif also shared that both his wife and their daughter are healthy.

Alongside the post, Atif wrote, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 😍 23/03/2023 #ramadan (sic)."

Take a look at his post below.

As soon as Atif shared the post announcing his baby's birth, several celebrities and fans wished him and his wife.

About Atif Aslam and Sarah Bharwana

Atif Aslam tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sarah Bharwana in 2013. They got married in a traditional ceremony. Before Halima, the couple had two sons Ahad Atif and Aryaan Aslam. While Ahad was born in 2014, Aryaan was born in 2019.