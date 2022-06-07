Trouble, an Atlanta rapper who is popularly known for songs like Edgewood, F.I.G.H.T, and more was shot dead in Georgia over the weekend. The 34-year-old singer who had collaborated with various artists including Drake, The Weeknd, and more, was shot dead in what has been stated as a "domestic situation."

According to USA Today, the 34-year-old, real name Mariel Semonte Orr, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on Sunday at 3:20 a.m. at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff's spokesperson Jedidia Canty said at a news conference on Sunday.

Atlanta rapper Trouble shot dead in Georgia

The label Def Jam confirmed the rapper's death on June 5 with a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” Def Jam wrote on social media. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

According to the International media outlet, the rapper was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff also updated about securing arrest warrants for suspect Jamichael Jones in relation to the murder, though he's not yet in custody.

According to the sheriff's office, Trouble was visiting a "female friend" at the complex that turned into a "domestic situation." According to Deadline, Jones knew the woman but did not know Trouble. Soon after the news of his death broke on the Internet, his fellow stars from the industry mourned his demise while praying for justice.

Artists including Gucci Mane, T.I., and Meek Mill have also paid tribute. Gucci Mane took to Twitter and wrote, "RIP Trouble." Mill wrote, "And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!!" Meanwhile, the singer scored his breakthrough single Bussin' in 2011, which led to collaborations with Gucci Mane and Young Thug. Later, it was no looking back for the star and in 2018, he released Bring It Back, which featured Drake and Mike WiLL Made-It. Trouble who also featured on F.I.G.H.T. alongside Gucci Man, YG, Quavo and Juicy J from the Creed 2 soundtrack, released his second album Thug Luv in 2020.

R.I.P. Trouble 😔 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022



IMAGE: Instagram/iamjeannine