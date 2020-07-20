August Alsina Drops Song Titled 'Entanglements' After Jada-Will's Red Table Talk Interview

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith in the recent Red Table Talk interview discussed Pinkett’s affair with August Alsina. Now, Alsina has joined this discussion by dropping a song about his affair with Pinkett in a track titled Entanglements. This song is gathering immense attention on social media since its title refers to Pinkett's one-word description for her relationship with August Alsina.

August Alsina drops track about Pinkett titled 'Entanglements'

Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are considered to be a power couple in the industry. But recently the couple made major headlines when they discussed their relationship on Pinkett’s show Red Table Talk. During the interview, Jada Pinkett talked about her relationship with August Alsina when she separated from Will for a brief period.

Also read | Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms She Was Romantically Involved With August Alsina; Read Details

During this interview, Jada called her relationship with August Alsina an “entanglement”. Now, in response to this interview, Alsina has released a track titled Entanglements. The moment the track dropped on Saturday, July 18, 2020, it went viral in no time. Entanglements was also trending on Twitter on Sunday.

The song features lyrics, “The definition of entanglement/ It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets/ Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship/ But you’re still ****** with me”. After Jada Pinkett Smith and Will discussed Jada’s relationship with Alsina, the word ‘entanglement’ got a tremendous boost on social media since Pinkett described her and August’s relationship as an “entanglement”. The episode was the talk of the town and had more than 15 million views with 24 hours on Facebook.

Also read | Jada Pinkett Smith To Move To 'The Red Table' To Address August Alsina's Affair Claim

Before Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith could discuss Pinkett’s relationship with Alsina, the singer claimed that Will gave him blessings to begin a relationship with his wife. But on Red Table Talk, both Will and Jada did not support this claim. Nevertheless, August Alsina allegedly also made a reference to Will on the track. These lyrics are, “I’m on my way, yeah/ I’ma pull up when he dip / He’s always think me you ****** / If he see me, he gon’ trip”.

Also read | Will Smith's Marital Problems With Jada Pinkett Smith Worsened Due To Fame?

Also read | Will Smith Said He Was 'retiring' From Making His Wife Jada Happy In A Resurfaced Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.