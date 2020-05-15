Avkash Mann is a known name in the Punjabi music industry. After the huge success of his debut song, the Punjabi singer and songwriter is back with another pop song, Jatt Di Star. Inspired by tropical and Latin musical infusion, the singer has decided to dedicate this song to the forefront workers who are helping the world in times of a global crisis, appreciating their heroic efforts. Read ahead to know more.

Avkash Mann dedicates 'Jatt Di Star' to the real heroes of the world

Jatt Di Star is the second song by singer Avkash Mann. The song is a happy and peppy track, with an uplifting tune. The music for the song is produced and composed by famous composers, Bharatt-Saurabh. The song is penned by Mellow D, Gopi Sindhu, and Avkash Mann himself. Jatt Di Star celebrates the beauty of love and closeness and is full of energy. The video of the song is shot in Cuba, by the creative movie director, Sukh Sanghera. The video has captured the culture and beautiful scenery of Cuba that goes perfectly with the track.

The video of Jatt Di Star depicts a love story where the man expresses his feelings towards the one he loves and is willing to go till any extend for her. As the song celebrates the person who makes a huge difference in your life, the singer has dedicated this song to those who are really making a difference in our lives at the moment and keeping us safe. He has called them the real stars.

Excited about the song, Avkash Mann said that it is a privilege to be an artist and be able to make an impact on people’s lives. His main objective through his music has always been to express genuine emotions and bring something enjoyable and meaningful for listeners to engage with. Jatt Di Star was rooted in the sentiments of love, positivity, and appreciation of someone you care about. Since the song was planned before the pandemic, the release date meets with such tough situations. However, the singer added that now the song is dedicated to all the truly heroic efforts of those who are risking their own lives to keep the world safe.

Avkash Mann also said that it was a delight to work with the super talented composers & music producers Bharatt-Saurabh, and wonderful co-lyricists Mellow D and Gopi Sidhu. Also, he feels blessed to get the opportunity to work with one of the most creative directors in the industry Sukh Sanghera to bring this song to light. The world-class team at VYRL Originals was instrumental in bringing this team and project together, and they all look forward to sharing the song and music video with the world.

