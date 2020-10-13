'Badaami Rang' Review: Avneet Kaur And Nikk's Chemistry Is The Saving Grace Of The Track

Composer-singer Nikk's new track Badaami Rang featuring actor Avneet Kaur is currently trending online, however, when compared to the duo's previous collaboration Teri Naar, it fails to impress. But Nikk and Avneet Kaur's crackling chemistry is the saving grace of Badaami Rang song. Besides their chemistry, the lyrics penned by Nikk make the song a decent composition. The Punjabi single released on Sunday, October 11, and has crossed 6 million views.

Check out Badaami Rang song:

Also Read | CarryMinati In Relationship With Avneet Kaur? Latter’s Post Hints The Same

Badaami Rang is written, sung, and performed by Nikk, and composed by Ikky. Meanwhile, a section of the audience seems to be impressed by Badaami Rang song, who are incessantly raving about the track, and Avneet Kaur's fashion ensembles. "Avneet is at another level of cuteness in this song... Amazing song... Nikk has rocked it... Hope for amazing success for this song...", (sic) wrote a social media user.

Here's how the internet is reacting to Badaami Rang song:

Also Read | Jannat Zubair Rahmani Shared The Screen Space With Her Mother & Other Lesser-known Facts

Nikk and Avneet Kaur collaborate for Badaami Rang song

Badaami Rang marks Nikk and Avneet Kaur's third collaboration after Teri Naar and Yaari. Teri Naar is a fun-upbeat song that is composed by Nikk, whereas, Yaari is a heart-wrenching love ballad. Interestingly, Yaari hit 200 million views online recently. Sharing his excitement online, composer-singer Nikk wrote, "thank u so much to each & everyone." (sic)

Also Read | CarryMinati & Avneet Kaur's Dating Buzz Leaves Fans 'excited'; Call It 'amazing News'

About Avneet Kaur:

Avneet Kaur first appeared on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters (2010). After a successful stint on Dance India Dance, Avneet Kaur soon participated in dance reality shows like Dance Ke Superstars, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Avneet Kaur made her acting debut with Life OK's Meri Maa. Soon after, she featured in shows like Savitri, Hamari Sister Didi, among others. She was last seen in SAB TV's Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

ï»¿Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur was last seen in Tony Kakkar's Chocolate. The song, composed, written, and sung by Tony Kakkar, managed to impress the music lovers. The song picturised on Avneet Kaur and Riyaz Aly has crossed 63 million views online.

Also Read | Besides Carryminati And Avneet Kaur, List Of Other Rumoured Celebrity Couples

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.