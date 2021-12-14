Avril Lavigne All Set To Turn 2002 Hit Song 'Sk8er Boi' Into Feature Film

Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne, who rose to fame after her hit songs including Complicated, When You're Gone, What The Hell, Girlfriend, and more, is now gearing up to step into something new. Lavigne is gearing up to make a feature film based on his popular number, Sk8er Boi, that released back in 2002. The song was part of her album Let Go.

The singer recently appeared on the iHeartRadio podcast, She Has The Voice, and revealed her future plans. She mentioned that she was working on the film adaptation of the song and did not reveal any more details about who would star in it or if she would be directing it. However, she mentioned that turning the song into a film would take it to the 'next level'.

During the interview, the singer opened up about the inspiration and thinking behind the number. She mentioned that high school is full of cliques and groups and said there were always 'skaters, preps and jocks' as she mentioned that the song was a 'missed opportunity at love'. The song is all about how a skater boy is in love with a 'preppy girl', who thinks she is too good for him. However, years later, she's all alone, feeding her child and wishing she had 'followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations. This will not be the first time Avril Lavigne will be part of a film. She was earlier seen in Fast Food Nation and The Flock. She also lent her voice for DreamWorks' Over The Hedge.

Avril Lavigne's most recent release was a collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Travis Barker on the song Bite Me. Barker assisted her on the drums in her all-new single, and the duo performed on the sets of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The duo colour-coordinated in red and black outfits and wowed the audience with their energetic performance. The song has been doing exceedingly well on the Billboard charts and its music video gained a whopping 11 Million views on YouTube.

