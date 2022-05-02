Avril Lavigne Calls Off A String Of Concerts In Canada After A COVID-19 Case 'within Tour'

The COIVD-19 pandemic is not over yet and is continuing to cancel more shows. Recently, music sensation Avril Lavigne had to call off a string of concerts in Canada due to a positive COVID-19 case on her tour. The singer has been on road in support of her latest album Love Sux and had several shows planned in Canada.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Avril Lavigne recently announced the postponement of some of her concerts scheduled in Canada. She released an official statement to apologise to her fans about the same. The singer released the statement just hours before her show in Laval.

The statement read, "To my fans and friends in Laval, QC, Moncton, NB and Halifax, NS, we are sincerely sorry to let you know that we are postponing these shows due to a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposures." The Girlfriend singer further informed her fans that the shows will be rescheduled for May 7 and on new dates. She wrote, "Tonight’s show at Place Bell will be rescheduled for May 7th and new dates for both Moncton and Halifax will be announced shortly."

The 37-year-old further apologised to her fans for the inconvenience and ensured that she and her team are focused on everyone's safety. She wrote, "I/we sincerely apologize and want you to know that this was not a decision we made lightly." "We remain focused on everyone’s safety and can’t wait to see you all very soon," she added.

Avril Lavigne and Olivia Rodrigo's performance

Avril Lavigne and Olivia Rodrigo shared the stage in Toronto on Friday, April 29. The duo performed Lavigne's 2002 hit Complicated. The song came as a breakthrough for the singer when she was just a teenager. While Lavigne seemingly re-lived her teens wearing a red and black checked skirt during the song, Olivia Rodrigo was left delighted to share the stage with the Canadian singer. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Driver's License singer shared a few glimpses from their performance. In the caption, she wrote, "toronto last night was special thank u dearest @avrillavigne for singing with me. look up 2 u so much."

Image: AP