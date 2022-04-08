Avril Lavigne Flaunts Her Ring After Getting Engaged To Boyfriend Mod Sun In Paris; See

Ever since the release of Flames, musicians Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne have been making headlines for their relationship. The couple has been spotted together on numerous occasions, painting the town red with their mushy romance.

Recently, the duo made it official with Avril Lavigne embarking on a new chapter of her life after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Mod Sun. The Canadian singer-songwriter took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her dreamy proposal in Paris.

Avril Lavigne Engagement: Singer shares pictures on Instagram

On Friday, Avril took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a series of pictures that had glimpses of her engagement with the American singer. The first picture had Mod Sun getting on his knees and proposing to his ladylove. The second photo featured the two posing with each other for an adorable selfie. The next picture saw Avril flaunting her ring as she looked at Mod. Sharing the glimpses, Avril captioned the post, "Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours (sic)" which means, “Yes, I love you forever” in French.

Take a look at Avril's post:

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes for the stars. One netizen wrote, "Congratulations! So happy for the both of you! @avrillavigne @modsun (sic)". A second netizen wrote, "I’m soooo happy for you! You are such a perfect couple. May love last forever! (sic)".

Mod Sun also reacted to the post and wrote "I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel (sic)".

Mod Sun writes: 'Together forever'

Mod Sun also took to his social media handle and shared some lovely pictures of the memorable day. Sharing the pictures, he penned a heartfelt caption.

Mod wrote, "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever till our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris.I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…I said “will you marry me?” + she said “yes”.I love you Avril (sic)"

Take a look at Sun's post below:

(Image: @modsun/Instagram)