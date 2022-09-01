Avril Lavigne Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame; 'I Feel Very Blessed'

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark that has more than 2700 stars on the sidewalks and over 200 nominations submitted every year. As the late actor, Paul Walker, along with many others was earlier honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, singer Avril Lavigne was recently added to the list.

Avril Lavigne honoured with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pop Star Avril Lavigne recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which she gave glimpses of how she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the first one, she can be seen sitting on the star she received while sporting a blue hoodie and a set of checkered trousers.

She further shared pictures of how she was accompanied by other popular artists namely Machine Gun Kelly, Ryan Cabrera, Joel Madden and many more. In the caption, she expressed her delight in receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by writing a note for her mother. It read, “Look Mom. I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.” (sic) Taking to Instagram stories, the pop star talked about feeling grateful and blessed.

Lavigne said, "I mean to get a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an absolute dream come true, I cant believe it. I visited L.A., Hollywood, for the first time when I was 16, and this is me here photographed on that trip. I was wearing this hoodie, which was my favourite hoodie in high school".

She added, "Never in a million years did I think I would have a star, and I feel very blessed and grateful and I’m happy to be making music still today."

Numerous fans and celebrity artists took to the comment section and congratulated the singer on receiving the honour. Singer Mod Sun wrote ‘A moment that lives on forever. So absolutely proud of u + this is so deserved! Congrats my love’ while Jagwar Twin stated ‘You’re a Star and you’ve always been one. Thank you for inspiring so many earth humans to remember that they too are Stars in the truest sense of the word. Love you fairy sis. Hollywood forever! - Roy.’ Take a look at some of the reactions to Avril Lavigne’s Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@avrillavigne