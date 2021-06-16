Avril Lavigne, Willow Smith Spotted Shooting In LA As They Team Up For New Pop-punk Track

Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith are all set to collaborate for a new musical piece which is expected to be a mix of pop and punk. The two stars were recently spotted shooting for the music video in Los Angeles and pictures from the sets have been taking the internet by storm. In the photographs, Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith are seen having a blast on the sets while getting some work done effortlessly. They are spotted with constant smiles across their faces, indicating that they have been gelling up well with each other.

Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith’s upcoming number

Avril Lavigne is a Canadian musician who has lately been working with actor Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith to create a unique pink-pop piece. In the pictures shared by the paparazzi, the two stars are seen discussing the scenes for the music video. In one of the pictures, they are also seen giving each other a high-five while laughing around and having some fun on the sets. Avril Lavigne is also seen standing on a stage while reading a piece of paper while preparing for the shoot. The original clip released by the Daily Mail also shows the Canadian artist rehearsing the scene before the actual shot is taken.

In the pictures shared by multiple fan accounts, Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith were seen dressed in similar outfits to match the theme of the music video. Avril Lavigne was seen in a black simple top which was styled with brown-white plaid pants. She had also added a black leather jacket and a metallic neckpiece which added a punkish effect to her look. Avril Lavigne’s hair was left open while her eye makeup was kept prominent with a black smoky finish.

Willow Smith, on the other hand, was seen in neon green plaid pants which had a few zips attached to them. She wore a simple yellow ripped T-shirt along with a black harness and a bunch of chunky neckpieces. The young star also wore a pair of white contrasting shoes while her hair was tied up in a high ponytail with plait locks. Have a look.

