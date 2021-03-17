Award Winning Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Holds Impromptu Concert After Receiving Second COVID-19 Jab

The Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma celebrated his second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine by performing for the people who were lined up after him. The videos of the performance were shared by Berkshire Community College on Facebook. The artist by his kind gesture has won over the hearts of netizens.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma jolds concert

The renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma was recently at the Berkshire Community college site in Massachusetts to get his second vaccine shot. He after receiving the vaccine started performing for the people who were waiting for their turn. In the video, the artist wearing the mask sat in a corner of the hall maintaining distance from others. He then started playing the cello and chose to play the Ava Maria song. Take a look at the performance.

The artist performed for 15 minutes for the people. Since being shared, the performance has captured the attention of netizens. People were unable to stop themselves from praising the artist. One user wrote, "What a wonderful treat for all of you! I’m so jealous." Another individual commented, "What a kind thing to dowonderful idea for a difficult time . Music is good for us all at the moment" "What a class act this man is", wrote another person. Check out netizens reactions,

Performs for people in distress

The concert of the artist came after a year after he started posting recordings of himself using the hashtag SongsOfComfort on social media. The artist is known to perform for the people who are in distress. He has previously performed outside concert halls, at a bombing site to honour the victims. On 13 March last year, the artist on Twitter wrote, "In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort."

