B Praak's Wife Meera Pens Emotional Poem After Newborn's Death; 'You Will Always Be Mine'

Singer and composer B Praak recently shared some heartbreaking news as he revealed that his newborn baby passed away at the time of birth. B Praak's wife Meera has now taken to her social media account to pen down an emotional poem about her late child. Several fans and well-wishers sent her their love and strength as she and B Praak go through these difficult times.

B Praak's wife shares emotional poem after child's demise

Meera Bachan headed to Instagram and shared a poem in which she called her late child a 'special angel' and compared him to a 'shooting star'. She expressed her deep love for him and wished she could turn time in her favour. Meera addressed her poem to her late child as she mentioned that she and B Praak dreamt of watching him grow. She also recalled all the months she watched him 'moving vigorously' and heard his 'little heart beating' as she mourned his loss. She promised to love him 'till the end of time' and mentioned he would always be her 'angel'. B Praak and Meera tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Adabb in 2020. Meera Bachan's emotional poem read-

"There's a special angel in heaven that is a part of me, it is not where I wanted him but God wanted him to be. He was here for a moment just like a shooting star, and though he's in heaven he's not so far. He touched the heart of many like only an angel can do, I would have loved him deeply only if I would know. Even though you are not with me, I will never stop loving you. I think about you every second and only wish I could turn the time in my favour, and tell u how much we love you. All those months your little heart beating so strongly. All those months ....snd is now silent. Your little arms and legs moving vigorously. All those months.... are now still. We dreamt so much of watching you grow, holding you tight, but destiny was such that all I will dream of is your smile. Mama will love you till the end of time and the reality is you were you, are and will always be Mine. I love you My Angel."

B Praak newborn's death

It was on June 15 that the Teri Mitti singer announced the tragic news on his social media account. He called it a 'painful phase' and extended his thanks to the staff and doctors for their efforts. He also requested fans and followers to give him and his family some privacy as they deal with this heartbreaking loss.

