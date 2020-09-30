Baba Sehgal's Hindi Version Of 'Despacito' Out; Fans Call It 'fantabulous'

Baba Sehgal is back with another Hindi version of a popular English song. This time Baba Sehgal recreated the song Despacito. Baba Sehgal's Despacito song is renamed Dil Ko Na Peeto. The popular singer and rapper has made Hindi versions of many popular English tracks and impressed the audience with his skills of making music. Take a look at how Baba Sehgal's fans reacted to his new tune Dil Ko Na Peeto, which apparently depicts the love story of 2020.

Baba Sehgal's Hindi Despacito will put a smile on your face

Sunder lag rahi ho Bindi mein,

Ab DESPACITO hindi mein ðŸ˜œ



DIL KO NA PEETO - love story of 2020 pic.twitter.com/uc3kCsW8Sp — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 30, 2020

Baba Sehgal's Despacito song has managed to impress the fans. Soon a lot of Baba Sehgal's fans replied to his new song and said that they were impressed by his song. While some of his fans were impressed by Baba Sehgal's quirky moves, some praised that he never fails to impress them with his songs.

Love the booty shake, Baba ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤© what a great choreography!! — ilaichi (@growoverr) September 30, 2020

@joovish_ he keeps me sane ðŸ˜‚ — Iman Kabir (@baeiman_) September 30, 2020

ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‚

baba ji ko chappal se tum peeto

Peetne se zyaada tum ghaseeto..



Despacito!!! — Harish Upadhyay (@UWillBCritiqued) September 30, 2020

Baba Sehgal's fans flooded Twitter and replied to the singer, telling him how much they loved the song. Baba Sehgal was seen in a triple avatar in the song. As he danced and sang the song, one of Baba Sehgal's fans replied that she loved the choreography of the song. One of Baba Sehgal's fan also commented on how some of his songs keep her sane. One of Baba Sehgal's fan was left speechless when he heard the song.

Baba Sehgal also shared his song on Instagram for his fans. He received a lot of praises on that social platform too. One of Baba Sehgal's fans commented that he was waiting for the song since the time it was announced. One of his fans also called him a legend, while other simple praised him for the song.

