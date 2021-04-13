Baba Sehgal's Father Dies Due To COVID-19 Complications, Singer Shares Pictures

Rapper and singer Baba Sehgal on Tuesday took to his social media handle to share the news of his father's demise. Sehgal's father passed away on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications.

He wrote, "Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed." On Instagram, Baba shared a few pictures with his father and family. Abhishek Bachchan, Gulshan Devaiah, Atul Kasbekar, Ken Ghosh, Kubbra Sait, and others offered their condolences on social media.

"Deepest condolences. Prayers," wrote Abhishek Bachchan while Ken Ghosh wrote, "Sorry to hear that Baba." Gulshan Devaiah said, "Sincere condolences Baba Sorry for your loss." According to the reports, Sehgal's father's oxygen levels dropped on Monday evening and the singer struggled to get the necessary treatment on time.

On April 5, Sehgal received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.