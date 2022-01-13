Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old boy, known for his viral video Bachpan Ka Pyaar, has fully recovered after meeting with an accident. Sahdev suffered a head injury after meeting with an accident in his hometown in Chattisgarh. The 10-year-old recently gave a health update via Instagram.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sahdev Dirdo shared a video in which he addressed how he is doing after his recent accident. In the clip, the viral kid revealed he has fully recovered and also thanked his fans, doctor and the hospital staff. He said, "Namaskar, mein Sahdev, ab poori tarah se theek hogaya hoon. Aap sabhi ki dua prarthna ke liye dhanyawaad. Doctor, staff, bohot bohot shukriya. Dhanyawaad." (Hello, I, Sahdev, have fully recovered now. Thank you for your prayers and wishes. I also thank the doctor and the hospital staff.) The caption of the video read, "Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL for all the prayers and wishes & special Heartfully thanks to Dr Devendra Naik sir." Singer and rapper Badshah reacted to the video and dropped a joined hands emoji. Sahdev's fans and well-wishers were also rejoiced to see him all well and showered him with love.

Sahdev Dirdo's accident

Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame, Sahdev Dirdo met with an accident in his hometown in Chattisgarh on December 28, 2021. The accident took place around 6:30 pm in the Shabri Nagar area. Sahdev was riding pillion on a motorcycle, which skidded and injured him. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet and suffered a grievous head injury. On the other hand, the rider sustained minor bruises.

Singer Badshah and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel extend support

Soon after the accident, the kid was taken to the district hospital where he received preliminary treatment. He was then shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital. Sahdev, who worked with Badshah in the track Bachpan Ka Pyaar, also received support from the singer. The Jugnu singer constantly provided Sahdev's well-wishers with his health updates. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also instructed Nandanwar to provide medical aid at the earliest to the kid. He regained his consciousness on December 29, a day after his accident.

Image: Instagram/@viralboy_sahdev