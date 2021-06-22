Backstreet Boys And *NSYNC Perform Together At Pride Event, End 'fabricated' Feud

Pride month 2021 brought great news for Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC's fans. The late 90s band members came together for a special performance at the Bingo Under the Stars in Los Angeles, California. *NSYNC's Lance Bass and Joey Fatone teamed up with Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and AJ McLean.

Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC address rumours of their feud

According to a report by People, McLean explained that there never was a feud between the two bands and that it was fabricated by the media. He said that since there were no social media sites back then, there was a lot of buzz about the two bands disliking each other. He added that he wished all the rumours of their feud would be put to rest after their performance.

Nick Carter explained that it started off as fabricated by the media but soon became a source of healthy competition for the bands. He said that they were just teenagers when they were a part of the group which helped in fueling the competitiveness. Further, he said that they understood that they were able to relate with one another since they shared similar experiences. Carter also mentioned that their lives were parallel so he appreciated having unity and love.

*NSYNC member Joey Fatone said that he always wanted to perform for Pride along with Lance Bass. He explained that he was excited to perform with the Backstreet Boys. When asked about collaborating with Nick Carter and AJ McLean as a group, again, he said that maybe they would continue to perform for the LGBTQ+ community every Pride. He added that the greatest thing about their collaboration was that they didn't know about the future.

For the charity event, the boy band group members even fused their band names to form "Back-Sync". AJ McLean started off with his single Love Song Love. The rest then joined in to perform Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way and *NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye. Other celebrities present at the event included Todrick Hall and Michelle Visage, who hosted the event. The "Back-Sync" boyband presented USD$1 million in TKINU tokens, cryptocurrency, on behalf of Mission Tsuki to the LGBTQ+ community.

Image: Lance Bass' Instagram

