Backstreet Boys Cancels Las Vegas Holiday Shows, Postpones Christmas Album Till 2022

In a disappointment for Backstreet Boys (BSB) fans, the American pop band announced they are postponing the release of their Christmas album and cancelling the Las Vegas holiday shows, 'A Very Backstreet Christmas Party.'

Band members AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, announced the sad news on social media inviting mixed reactions from fans. While several expressed how sad they were at the tour and album cancellation, others agreed that the album won't find justice with travel restrictions in place and happily agreed to wait for the next Backstreet Boys show.

One of our best creations: BSB on Christmas album

Backstreet Boys recently took to their official Instagram handle and shared a letter for their fans announcing that they will be cancelling the Las Vegas holiday shows and postponing the release of their Christmas album until 2022. They explained that the current state of the world limiting travel and delaying certain processes prompted them to take the decision.

The group wrote in their letter, “Dear BSB Army, the past 6 months we have been hard at work on our next creative endeavor, a BSB Christmas album. We are so excited and proud of what we have and the way it's all coming together. We feel that this is one of our best creations yet and that this creation deserves the best possible scenario and set up for success. With the current state of the world still limiting our travel and causing small things in these processes to take much longer, we have decided to wait until 2022 to release our Christmas album and subsequently will be canceling our limited Las Vegas run of Christmas shows. (sic)”

The group mentioned that refunds will be issued for those who already bought tickets and added that though they were disappointed, they know that it was for the best. While signing off, the group asserted that they cannot wait to share the magic of this album with all their fans when the time becomes right.

While fans reacted with disappointment they remained supportive of their favourite vocal group and assured that they will be eagerly waiting for the BSB album. Take a look at how some fans’ reacted to the Backstreet Boys’ Instagram post.

(Image: AP)