Backstreet Boys Embrace Spirituality In India; Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean Visit Temple

The popular boy band Backstreet Boys are in India for their DNA World Tour. They played shows in Mumbai and Gurugram. Ahead of their concert in NCR, Kevin Richardson, Brian Litttrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dourough embraced their spiritual sides. They visited a temple in Mumbai and prayed to the lord.

The official Instagram handle of the Backstreet Boys shared glimpses from their temple visit in Maximum City. It seemed like they visited Babulnath Temple. In the photos, Brian wore a white T-shirt teamed with beige shorts, a white baseball cap and sneakers. On the other hand, AJ McLean sported a black T-shirt and brown shorts with a black cap.

While, Kevin wore a white T-shirt teamed with a checkered shirt and black shorts, Howie opted for a green T-shirt paired with blue shorts and black sneakers. They could be seen praying at the temple. McLean prayed with folded hands. Another photo showed Howie standing inside the temple. Take a look at Backstreet Boys' photos below.

Howie Dourough shares photos from Mumbai trip

A day ago, Backstreet Boys member Howie Dourough shared a series of photos on social media. In one of the photos, he could be seen at the Mani Bhavan. Another photo gave a glimpse of his visit to the Hanging Garden. The third photo showed him praying at Babulnath temple. Sharing the photos on Twitter, he wrote, "Had a great day off before show sightseeing in Mumbai, India with my @backstreetboys brothers. Had the pleasure seeing: Mani Bhavan (Gandhi's House), Queen’s Necklace, Babulnath Temple, Hanging Garden, Gateway of India, Dinner at Taj Mahal Palace hotel #dnaworldtour." Take a look at the photos below.

More about Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys made their debut in the 90s. The group consists of five members, all of them being singers including Nick Carter Kevin Richardson, Brian Litttrell, AJ MC Lean, and Howie Dourough. This year, the boy band will complete 30 years together. They rose to fame with their songs like Everybody, I Want It That Way, Larger Than Life, As Long As You Love Me, and Shape of My Heart.