Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough Visits Babulnath Temple, Traverses Marine Drive; See Pics

The Backstreet Boys are currently in India for their India leg of the DNA World Tour. After performing in Mumbai at the Jio World Gardens, they are currently slated to perform in Gurugram. The band’s member Howie Dorough recently shared pictures from his Mumbai sightseeing.

Howie Dorough shared the pictures on Twitter. While he can be seen at the Mani Bhavan in one picture, in another picture he can be seen visiting the Hanging Garden. He also joined his hands while visiting the Babulnath Temple. His Marine Drive visit was laden with key landmarks.

He captioned the post, “Had a great day off before show sightseeing in Mumbai, India with my @backstreetboys brothers. Had the pleasure seeing: Mani Bhavan (Gandhi's House), Queen’s Necklace, Babulnath Temple, Hanging Garden, Gateway of India, Dinner at Taj Mahal Palace hotel #dnaworldtour”. Check out the pictures below.

Had a great day off before show sightseeing in Mumbai, India with my @backstreetboys brothers. Had the pleasure seeing:

Mani Bhavan (Gandhi's House)

Queen’s Necklace

Babulnath Temple

Hanging Garden

Gateway of India

Dinner at Taj Mahal Palace hotel #dnaworldtour pic.twitter.com/5PMVhbQo4c — Howie D (@howied) May 4, 2023

The Backstreet Boys’ Gurugram concert

After their sold-out gig in Mumbai, the Backstreet Boys are slated to perform at Gurugram’s Airia Mall on May 5. With tickets having ranged between Rs 6000 to Rs 12000, the concert will be around 2 hours long. It will feature a total of 33 songs being played by the pop group.

More about the Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys is a boy band formed in the 90s. Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Brian Litttrell, AJ MC Lean and Howie Dourough make up the five members of the band, all of them being the singers. This year, the band will complete 30 years as a band together. They earned popularity with a number of hits such as Everybody, I Want It That Way, Larger Than Life, As Long As You Love Me, and Shape of My Heart.