Backstreet Boys Return To India; All You Need To Know About The 90s Band

Backstreet Boys was formed in the year 1993 in Florida's Orlando. The members of the band include Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell.
Backstreet Boys released their debut album in 1996 titled Backstreet Boys and soon after its release, the band became a hit and rose to fame globally.
Backstreet Boys released their third album titled Millennium in 1999. The album's song I Want It That Way became quite popular at the time.
The band also went on a two-year hiatus. However, they regrouped again and released an album titled Never Gone back in 2005.
Kevin Richardson left the band in 2006 to pursue another career. However, he came back and permanently became a part of the Backstreet Boys in 2012.
The band celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2013 after Kevin joined. Backstreet Boys became the best-selling boy band after selling over 100 million records across the globe.
Howie and AJ met each other in Orlando through a local coach. Through auditions, they met Nick Carter. Meanwhile, Brian and Kevin were the cousins who used to sing in church choirs.
The band performed for the first time on May 8, 1993. Their performance was at SeaWorld in Orlando. Since then, they have performed at several locations.
Backstreet Boys will complete 30 years now and they are one of the most celebrated artists in the world. They also do charitable work and even host shows to support multiple charities.