Backstreet Boys Return To India; All You Need To Know About The 90s Band

As Backstreet Boys are in India after 13 long years, take a look at their journey so far. They will be performing in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.

1/10
Image: @backstreetboys/Instagram

Backstreet Boys was formed in the year 1993 in Florida's Orlando. The members of the band include Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell.

2/10
Image: @backstreetboys/Instagram

Backstreet Boys released their debut album in 1996 titled Backstreet Boys and soon after its release, the band became a hit and rose to fame globally. 

3/10
Image: @backstreetboys/Instagram

Backstreet Boys released their third album titled Millennium in 1999. The album's song I Want It That Way became quite popular at the time. 

4/10
Image: @backstreetboys/Instagram

The band also went on a two-year hiatus. However, they regrouped again and released an album titled Never Gone back in 2005.

5/10
Image: @backstreetboys/Instagram

Kevin Richardson left the band in 2006 to pursue another career. However, he came back and permanently became a part of the Backstreet Boys in 2012. 

6/10
Image: @backstreetboys/Instagram

The band celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2013 after Kevin joined. Backstreet Boys became the best-selling boy band after selling over 100 million records across the globe.

7/10
Image: @backstreetboys/Instagram

Howie and AJ met each other in Orlando through a local coach. Through auditions, they met Nick Carter. Meanwhile, Brian and Kevin were the cousins who used to sing in church choirs. 

8/10
Image: @backstreetboys/Instagram

The band performed for the first time on May 8, 1993. Their performance was at SeaWorld in Orlando. Since then, they have performed at several locations.

9/10
Image: @backstreetboys/Instagram

Backstreet Boys will complete 30 years now and they are one of the most celebrated artists in the world. They also do charitable work and even host shows to support multiple charities.

10/10
Image: @backstreetboys/Instagram

Currently, Backstreet Boys are in India and will perform after 13 years. They came to India in 2010 the last time. They will perform in Mumbai and Delhi on May 4 and May 5, respectively.

