Backstreet Boys Set To Perform In Delhi After Jam-packed Mumbai Concert

Backstreet Boys sent the audience into a frenzy after their performance in Mumbai. Following the Mumbai concert, the boy band is all set to perform in the National Capital Region today (May 5). The Backstreet Boys is performing in India after 13 years as a part of the DNA World Tour.

After waiting for years, fans of the American band rejoiced as the Backstreet Boys will put up a show for them. In Delhi, the band will perform in Gurgaon’s Airia Mall on May 5. The gates of the venue open at 6 PM and the concert begins at 7 PM. The tickets to the Backstreet Boys Delhi concert are priced between Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000. The concert is scheduled to last 2 hours of time and the band will perform 33 songs.

Backstreet Boys Mumbai concert

Backstreet Boys took the crowd by storm with their performance in Mumbai on May 4. The concert was held at Mumbai’s Jio World Gardens. The concert was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Diana Penty among others. Videos from the concert have been doing rounds on social media as fans rejoice to see their childhood favourite perform live. Check out some of the videos here.

About Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys is a 90s American boy band. The six-member band includes Levin Richardson, Nick Carter, Brian Litttrell, AJ MC Lean and Howie Dourough. The band has completed 30 years of being together. They rose to popularity amongst 90s kids and their songs Everybody, I Want It That Way, Larger Than Life, As Long As You Love Me, Shape of My Heart have become famous all across the globe.