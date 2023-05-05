Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean Throws Underwear At Crowd During Mumbai Concert | Watch

Backstreet Boys, the popular American band from the 90s, performed on their hit tracks in Mumbai. They are in India as part of the DNA World Tour. Soon after the concert ended, several videos of AJ McLean tossing his underwear at the jam-packed crowd went viral. In the video, the Backstreet Boys singer was seen changing his outfit inside a black box. Following that, he walked up to the stage with the underwear in his hand to tease the crowd.

McLean was also seen waving his underwear as the crowd hooted loudly. At one point, he threw his underwear at the crowd and soon after that, his band members joined him on stage. Backstreet Boys had pulled a similar stunt during their concert in Manila. Check the video of McLean at the Mumbai concert below.

Not at them changing in a box on stage and giving their underwear to fans... 🤣🤣👏👏 #BACKSTREETSBACKINMNL #BackstreetBoys #BSBinManila pic.twitter.com/Dnj4iiTJHl — 𓆩♡𓆪 MeMoRie 𓆩♡𓆪 (@wela0723) February 20, 2023

Nick Carter expresses gratitude to fans in India

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter took to his Instagram handle to thank all his fans in Mumbai after the concert. Sharing a video, he wrote, "Without our fans all over the world we would definitely be Incomplete!! Thank you Mumbai for waiting for so long. We love you." Soon after he shared the post, fans posted their reactions in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Thank you for coming to India and giving us all unforgettable memories. Watched the show at Mumbai and it was high energy and high emotion all bundled up." Another fan commented, "Your fanbase in India is huge, and you've been a major part and the most loved band for hundreds of thousands of 80s and 90s kids."

Celebrities attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai

Several stars including Shraddha Kapoor, Ram Pothineni, Malaika Arora, Diana Penty, Varun Sharma, Natasha Dalal and Isabella Kaif, among others attended the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai on May 4. The booy band's gig lasted about two hours. The set included songs like I Want It That Way, Drowning, Get down, I Want You Back, Everybody (Backstreet's Back) and Incomplete and more.