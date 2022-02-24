Backstreet Boys To Commence DNA World Tour With Las Vegas Shows; Details Inside

Popular band Backstreet Boys are back with their DNA World Tour. The group began their musical tour back in 2019, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, their shows eventually got cancelled. Now, the Backstreet Boys have officially announced that they are all set to complete their unfinished journey.

Backstreet Boys to begin DNA World Tour

On Wednesday, the band took to social media to confirm that will continue the DNA World Tour starting with Las Vegas. Sharing details of their upcoming show's venue and date, the Backstreet Boys expressed their excitement with a quirky teaser video. They wrote, "Vegas is in our DNA. What better way to kick off the #DNAWorldTour2022 than FOUR NIGHTS at The Colosseum at @caesarspalace?! Backstreet’s Back in Vegas this April 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th. Fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow February 24th at 10 am PT. General on-sale starts Monday, February 28th at 10 am PT. We cannot wait to get the party started in Vegas… see you there!" Take a look at the announcement here:

As soon as the announcement surfaced online, fans of the band took to the comment section to express that they are eagerly waiting for their return. While one said, "We miss you so much. I can't wait for you." Another was disppointed that it was Vegas who'll witness all the fun. "Super unfair... Vegas gets it all," they wrote. Meanwhile, red hearts and fire emojis also flooded the comment section of the post. Check out the reactions here:

On Wednesday, Nick Carter of the boy band also interacted with People via an Instagram live session. During the session, the musician said that the Backstreet Boys are utterly excited about continuing their DNA world tour. Furthermore, the group is also looking forward to entertaining their fans once again. "We are extremely excited to get back to work, to get back to entertaining people again," he said.

Apart from Nick Carter, the vocal group also includes Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. Hailing from Orlando, Florida, the all-boy band was formed back in the year 1993. The group rose to prominence with their hit albums including Never Gone, This Is Us, Unbreakable, In A World Like This and more.

Image: Instagram/@backstreetboys