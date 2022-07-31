'Bad Decisions': BTS Gives First Glimpse Of Collaboration With Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco

South Korean boy band BTS has surely taken the world by storm with its chart-busting and foot-tapping songs. The band is one of the most successful K-Pop groups and the first one to bag two Grammy nominations. Over the years, the band has collaborated with many international artistes, including Coldplay, Nicki Minaj, Chainsmokers and more.

While the band members were recently focusing on their individual careers, they are coming back together to collaborate with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco. Recently, the band dropped a sneak peek into its upcoming song Bad Decisions. The BTS members are RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

Taking to its official Tiktok handle, BTS recently gave a sneak peek into its upcoming track Bad Decisions. In the short clip, the band's members Jin, Jungkook, Jimin and V could be heard singing in a recording studio. The four members of the band donned black and blue-coloured outfits. Take a look at the clip here.

BAD DECISIONS A MASSIVE HIT ALREADY pic.twitter.com/oT4D9s83wM — sen⁷ (slow) (@sugatradamus) July 31, 2022

Bad Decisions announcement

It has been a while now since American rapper Snoop Dogg announced that he would soon collaborate with the boy band BTS. However, earlier this year, the rapper confirmed that he was waiting for the K-Pop band to reveal the details of their collaboration.

On July 20, music producer Benny Blanco along with BTS hinted at their collaboration via a fun video. In the video, Blanco could be heard asking BTS members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook if he can join their band. While the BTS members turned him down, they agreed on working together with him and making "the best song in the entire world".

A few hours later, Blanco announced his collaboration with the band and announced Bad Decisions. He also revealed that Snoop Dogg will also join them in making the track.

More about Bad Decisions

The official music video for Bad Decisions will premiere on Benny Blanco's YouTube channel on August 5 at 1 p.m. KST. The track's lyric video will be released on August 6, followed by the official visualiser, which will release on August 8 on Benny Blanco's official YouTube channel.

Image: Instagram/@itsbennyblanco/AP