Badshah Apologises For Having Objectionable Lyrics In Latest Song Sanak

Singer-rapper Badshah recently issued an apology, on his Instagram handle, after netizens criticised him for the lyrics of his song Sanak. Reportedly, a priest from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple raised an objection against Badshah for using Lord Shiva's name (Bholenath) along with some obscene lyrics in the song. The priest named Mahesh also requested the singer to remove God's name from Sanak and apologise for hurting religious sentiments.

Taking to his Instagram, Badshah wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."

He further added, "In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection." Check the post below:

Reportedly, the senior priest of the temple also wanted to lodge an FIR against the Kala Chashma singer. Amid the criticism, Badshah has now decided to alter some lyrics of his new song. Badshah released the song a month ago, but the new version will be released soon.

Badshah earlier made it to the headlines after wedding rumours regarding him and Iska Rikhi began to spread like wildfire. However, the singer clarified and rubbished the rumours. He called the speculations "baseless."