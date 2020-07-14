Badshah Collaborates With Rongpaz And Priyanka To Create Pahari Version Of 'Genda Phool'

Bollywood rapper Badshah recently released the Pahari version of the super hit song, Genda Phool. The new version of the song has been created in collaboration with singer Priyanka Meher and rapper Rongpaz. The song was released as a surprise for the people after the Gujarati version of Genda Phool was received well by the audience.

Pahari version of Genda Phool released

Badshah’s Genda Phool is one of the most successful songs that has been released so far in 2020. The song currently has 436 million views on YouTube which is a milestone in itself. The song has received a lot of appreciation from the audience settled across the country.

In the most recent developments, a Pahari version of the song was released by rapper Badshah on July 12, 2020. In the video of the new piece released, Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s parts have been edited to create space for the new artists, Priyanka Meher and Rongpaz. They can both be seen pulling off the video with stunning scenery.

Previously, Badshah was asked to create a Gujarati version of the song Genda Phool by a majority of his listeners. Keeping their demands in mind, the musician came up with a Gujarati version and also topped it up with a Pahari version. Have a look at the song posted on YouTube here.

Speaking about the song and its versions during an interaction with a portal, singer Badshah spoke about how amazing it is to have such an accepting audience. He said that his listeners are responsive and loving, which is fortunate. He was of the stance that the song Genda Phool now belongs to the audience and hence he has moulded the song in a manner that the song harmonises with Pahari music sensibilities.

The singer also revealed that he generally finds Pahari tunes very arresting and melodious. Badshah also said that he loved having an opportunity to collaborate with Priyanka and Rongpaz. He also said that he cannot wait for the audience reaction as he has high hopes from the piece. Rongpaz also spoke highly of Badshah and revealed that he has been an admirer. On the other hand, Priyanka Meher also said that Badshah is a gifted composer.

