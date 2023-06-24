Badshah Issues Clarification After ARMYs Criticise Him For ‘BTS Bibba’ Lyrics In Issa Vibe

Badshah came under the radar of BTS fans and ARMYs after he released his song titled Issa Vibe from Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy. Apparently, he used the Punjabi word 'bibba' with the BTS's name, which according to fans translated to a pretty woman. ARMYs were displeased with the lyrics of the song and began to criticise the rapper on social media.

3 things you need to know

Badshah's song Issa Vibe was released on May 30, 2023.

The rapper issued a clarification on his song after being heavily criticised by BTS fans.

BTS is a South Korean boy band consisting of RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook.

Badshah's clarification over 'BTS bibba' words in Issa Vibe song

Days after being slammed for his Bloody Daddy song, Badshah took to his Instagram handle to issue a clarification. He wrote, "Playlist mei Bad Bunny BTS 'Bieber' (followed by an ear with hearing aid emoji)." Later, several fans thanked the rapper for clearing the air around his song.

(Badshah drops clarification on his Instagram story. | Image: Badshah/Instagram)

The lyrics of the Issa Vibe went like, "Playlist pe Bad Bunny BTS Bibba, Har Raat Beer Peeni Hai Tujhe Kiba." Earlier, Badshah was slammed for his other song titled Sanak. A priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain criticised the rapper for using Lord Shiva's name (Bholenath) along with some obscene words. The priest had raised objections to the lyrics and asked him to remove God's name or else he would lodge an FIR against him.

Badshah's apologises for the lyrics of his song Sanak

Badshah shared a long note on his social media handles wherein he apologised for the lyrics he used in the song. He wrote that Sanak may have hurt the sentiments of some people and he did not willingly cause the offence. He further added, "In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone."