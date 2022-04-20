Badshah Makes Global Debut With J Balvin & Tainy With New Track 'Voodoo'; Trailer Out

After raising up a storm in Bollywood through his rapping skills, rapper Badshah has finally stepped into the global scene by officially making his international debut. With superhit songs like Sajna, Say Yes To The Dress, Bachpan Ka Pyaar remix and most recently Jugnu, the rapper has scaled immense success in the industry over the years. From Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, Badshah has lent his rapping skills to several top-charting Bollywood songs of popular actors.

Marking a big step in his career, the rapper hailing from Haryana is all set to establish himself as a global artist. Check out the intriguing trailer of his upcoming track in collaboration with famous rapper J Balvin and Tainy.

Badshah global track 'Voodoo' trailer out

Taking to his social media handle, Badshah along with J Balvin shared the trailer of their upcoming track titled Voodoo. The short clip did not give much away, however, teased the intriguing concept of the music video and raised the expectations of the Indian fans as well as the international audience. The post was shared with the caption, ''Namaste India Colombia Latino Gang! We coming this Friday 22nd April 2022! #Voodoo @jbalvin @tainy Leggoooo.''

Known for hits like Mi Gente, In da Getto and more, Colombian singer and rapper J Balvin is counted as one of the best-selling Latin music artists. Along with five Billboard Latin Music Awards, the 36-year-old rapper has four Latin Grammy Awards and two Grammy award nominations. Apart from his music, J Balvin is also known for his eccentric and eye-catching fashion.

On the other hand, Badshah, as per Forbes, was one of the highest-paid celebrities in India in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He was also credited for flawlessly incorporating desi beats into Hip-Hop. Considering the unique music style of both the rappers, fans are excited to hear the new track.

The hype around the new single was reflected on social media where fans expressed their anticipation to see the fusion of Desi, Latino and Colombian beats. Many also dubbed it the biggest collaboration of the year. One netizen wrote, ''A new sound, a new vibe, a song across cultures to change the global pop culture once and for all. Truly now language has no barriers in music.''

Image: Instagram/@badboyshah