Badshah Opens Up About How He Convinced His Parents To Let Him Take Up A Career In Music

Singer Badshah is known for songs like DJ Waley Babu, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hai, and many others. Many parents do not believe that there is success in the music industry, and Badshah's parents were among them. However, he convinced them to let him chase his dream.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Badshah was asked how long did it took him to realize that rapping was his hobby as it was not considered a conventional career. He replied that it took him long enough, but he was smart about it. The singer mentioned that he told his parents that he wants to be a rapper, which they didn't have any idea what it was. So he didn't bother to explain them and kept his head down, kept working and studying, and even did a few jobs, along with following his music passion on the side.

Badshah recalled that one day he parked an expensive car outside his house which shocked his parents. They asked him how could he afford the car and he revealed that he bought it by doing music. He stated that then it occurred to his father that his career might bring in money for his son. The composer explained that his father had no idea about his music career before as it didn't matter to him if his son is coming on TV. He noted that what mattered to his father was if he is making enough money to survive as rapping is not a conventional job.

Badshah said that it took him five years to tell his parents and convince them about pursuing music. He asserted that they had reservations as he was among the first rappers to do it in Hindi and there was no reference point or benchmark. The artist explained that if someone wants to be a singer they could give an example of Sonu Nigam, but he could not do that as there was no one at that time. He stated that it bothered his parents a lot as they were concern if their child is doing drugs or any other bad things. But in the end, it turned out fine and he started earning well. Check out the video below.

Promo Image Source: badboyshah Instagram