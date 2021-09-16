Badshah Recalls '4 Years' Of Engineering College Days With Pic, Fans React

Rapper Badshah has always been known for lending his voice to some amazing songs, but very few people have known that the singer was an engineering student. Taking his fans by surprise, Badshah took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from his engineering days. The picture was shared on the occasion of Engineer’s Day.

Though a tad late for the occasion, Badshah shared the picture where he can be seen wearing a black blazer over a pink shirt while posing with a friend. “Happy engineer’s day. I know kal that. But wo engineering student kya jo time ka paband ho. Engineering ko wo 4 saal (I know it was yesterday. But engineering students do not follow the restrictions of time. Those four years of engineering),” he captioned his Instagram post.

Fans of the Chandigarh Mein singer were amazed to see the throwback picture from his college days. One of the users wrote, “Wow looks fantastic.” Another user wrote, “First rich engineer.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Old is gold.” Another echoed similar sentiments and hilariously wrote, “Nice hairstyle Badshah.” In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2015, Badshah recalled working as a civil engineer before trying his luck in the music industry. He then shared that he went to St. Stephen’s for one month, but then later joined an engineering college in Chandigarh. After his education, he had a job as well. He recalled that he used to wear a helmet when he used to go for the job, but he never really liked working.

Badshah has been credited with several hit songs in his kitty including Saturday Saturday, Kar Gayi Chull, Wakhra Swag, Mercy, and Buzz. Apart from this, he even made his acting debut with Shilpi Dasgupta’s Khandaani Shafakhana, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/@badboyshah