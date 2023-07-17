Badshah Recalls Fallout With Honey Singh, Calls Him 'self-centered': Made Me Sign...

Badshah is one of the most popular names in the music industry. In 2006, he joined hands with rapper Honey Singh and they formed Mafia Mundeer. They released songs like Khol Botal and Delhi Ke Deewane, but their collaboration ended soon and they went on to pursue solo careers.

In an interview, the Garmi rapper discussed how their band was a “thought that got like-minded people together” and also spilled the beans on the split between him and Honey Singh.

3 things you need to know

Badshah and Honey Singh's Mafia Mundeer broke up in 2012.

The rappers have refrained from professional collaborations since.

The band members also included Raftaar, Ikka and Lil Golu.

Badshah opens up about the fallout with Honey Singh

In a new podcast with Raj Shamani, Badshah recalled Honey Singh "betraying" him when the band came into existence. He remembered making songs with Honey Singh that never saw the light of the day, and that there were times when his band member simply dogged his calls and refused to meet up.

(Badshah, Honey Singh pose with Mika Singh and other friends | Image: Honey Singh/Facebook)

Badshah cited Honey Singh’s focus on his solo career as a reason for the split in the band. Calling the latter “self-centered”, he said, “On the one hand you are calling me brother, but you are refusing to acknowledge my struggles," he said.

He also added that Honey Singh made him sign on blank papers and then drew up unreasonable contracts. The band came into existence in 2006, and the first song of the duo Get Up Jawaani was released 5 years later in 2011. Calling the time a "tough phase", the rapper commented, “Those challenging five years transformed me.”

Badshah talks about Sidhu Moosewala

In the same interview, Badshah argued that an artist must only be known for their craft and that is what should make up their “brand”.

Citing the late singer Sidhu Moosewala as an example, he mentioned “He is a brand only because of his music. Every time his music will be released, it will be a success.” He also mentioned that he respected Moosewala for residing in his village, even after gaining global success.