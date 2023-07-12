Badshah Takes An Indirect Dig At Adipurush Makers As He Praises Ramayana Act?

Om Raut’s Adipurush did not perform as expected at the box office after releasing on June 16. It was criticised for its VFX and dialogues. Amid the recent controversy, a statement made by singer-rapper Badshah is doing rounds on social media. The Bolo Har Har singer made an appearance at a reality show and was left mighty impressed by a performance based on Ramayana and praised it.

"Rs 600 crore ke bina Rs 600 crore vali feel de di aapne," Badshah said on a reality show.

Adipurush was made on a high budget but put an underwhelming show at the box office.

After the dialogues of the film received criticism, writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir also issued an apology.

Badshah comment a dig at Adipurush?

The singer appeared on an episode of a reality show as a special guest. A particular performance on the show left Badshah impressed. The dance performance depicted the story of Ramayana.

(Badshah recently lent his vocals to the Bloody Daddy song Issa Vibe | Image: Twitter)

After seeing the dance, the singer quipped, “600 crores ke bina 600 crores vali feel de di aapne”(You have given a performance worth Rs 600 crores, without spending the money). The remark seemed to be an indirect dig at Adipurush, which was reported to be made on a budget of Rs 600 crore. The movie was based on the Hindu epic of Ramayana.

Adipurush controversy: Dialogue writer issues apologies

Ever since the release of the film, the Prabhas starrer waded through a sea of controversies. A major brunt of it was faced by Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer, for the colloquial dialogues in the film. Taking the audience's feedback, the makers decided to revise five objectionable dialogues within the first week of the film’s release.

(Manoj Muntashir extended an 'unconditional' apology on Twitter for Adipurush dialogues| Image: Manoj Muntashir/Twitter)

On July 8, Muntashir took to Twitter to extend an apology for "hurting the sentiments" of the audience. His tweet read, ”I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.”