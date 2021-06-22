Badshah's 'Paani Paani' Music Video Crosses 100 Million Views On YouTube

Rapper Badshah is known for creating some peppy sons that become instant party anthems. But it appears as though he is venturing into exploring fusion music and has released yet another track that featured Jacqueline Fernandez titled Paani Paani. The song has gone on to be a huge hit in no time. The track was released on June 9, 2021, and has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube already.

Badshah’s Paani Paani music video crosses 100 million views

The song is sung by Aastha Gill with the music being composed and lyrics being writing by Badshah. The track is picturised in a desert and Jacqueline is seen wearing traditional outfits in the song as well. Fans have not only appreciated her look but loved the hook step of the song, too.

Fans have taken to Twitter to shower praises on the Paani Paani song. One of them wrote, ‘Jacqueline Fernandez looks drop dead gorgeous in #PaaniPaani. The black Rajasthani outfit is absolutely stunning!’ while another wrote, ‘#PaaniPaani again tops the global youtube charts ! Ready to cross 100M today. This is the 2021's biggest hit anthem ever after last year's #GendaPhool ! So unstoppable @Asli_Jacqueline has many more hits coming up including #KGFChapter2's Song(not confirmed yet) !’ One of the fans of the song also wrote, ‘Listen to badshah track #PaaniPaani that is BOMBASTIC’ while another went on to write, ‘Paani Paani reached 100+ million view or YouTube !Star-struck. Congratulations to our queen fernandez and all Jacquelinians, also she really hard worked for this ! i’m so proud of her.’One of the Twitter users also wrote, ‘#PaaniPaani is a certified banger. I is obsessed with it.. Heard it so many times on loop. Also @Asli_Jacqueline looks STUNNNINGG in the video Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes the combo of @GillAastha & @Its_Badshah is FireFlexed biceps my favourite song of this year so far.’ See their reactions and tweets below.

Badshah's songs

The 35-year-old rapper has delivered some of the biggest hits. Some of his most popular songs are DJ Wale Babu which has 357 million views on YouTube, Kala Chashma which has 729 million views, She Move It Like which has over 400 million views and Akh Lad Jaave has 375 million views on the video-sharing platform. Apart from this song, Jacqueline Fernandez also starred in the song called Genda Phool which has over 700 million views on YouTube.

