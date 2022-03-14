BAFTA 2022 Pays Tribute To Legendary Lata Mangeshkar In Their 'In Memoriam' Segment

The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar was featured in the 'In Memoriam' segment of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA 2022). Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians, passed away on February 6 due at age 92 to multiple organ failure. To pay homage to the prolific musician, BAFTA Awards 2022, regarded her as "an Indian playback singer, who recorded an estimated 25,000 songs for more than 1,000 Hindi films over a career spanning 70 years".

BAFTA 2022 pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

In the Memoriam segment, BAFTA 2022 described her as the first Indian artist to perform in the Royal Albert Hall back in 1974. "Her film credits list is vast, but notable songs featured in Anamika (1973), Aasha (1980), Dil Se.. (1998) and Rang De Basanti (2006). In 2001, she was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna," the tribute concluded. BAFTA Awards 2022 took place on Sunday, March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Apart from Lata Mangeshkar, actor-filmmaker Sidney Poitier, director Ivan Reitman, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, actors Monica Vitti and Sally Kellerman were also among the stars who were honoured in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the BAFTAs.

Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Mangeshkar died from multiple organ dysfunction syndromes on 6 February 2022. She had undergone 28 days of constant treatment for pneumonia and COVID-19. The news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The acclaimed musician was put on a ventilator a day before her death as her health turned critical. To note, Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for the COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11, since then she was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the music sensation had been in and out of the hospital due to illness and health issues. On February 10, the late singer's ashes were immersed in the Godavari River at Ramkund, Nashik by sister Asha Bhosle and nephew Adinath Mangeshkar.

