'Bajre Da Sitta' Singer Rashmeet Kaur Drops New Single Titled 'Oceana' With Deep Kalsi

Touted as the front runner of the bass movement in India, Rashmeet Kaur is back with another banger titled Oceana. After taking the internet by storm with her song Bajre Da Sitta, Kaur collaborated with Sony Music India to drop her new single. She also reunited with Deep Kalsi who was featured in her Punjabi track Bajre Da Sitta earlier this year.

Rashmeet Kaur drops new single- 'Oceana'

Earlier, Kaur announced the release of her new single with the motion cover of the song where she donned a golden and glittery look. The singer took to her Instagram to announce the release of the song Oceana and its music video on August 24. With the tagline 'When Love Hurts', the music video depicts the heartbreaking love story between Kaur and her lover. The music is composed by Rashmeet and Gurba.

Talking about her new song Oceana, the Bajre Da Sitta singer opened up about the journey of self-discovery she embarked during making the music. As per ANI, she said,

''It was amazing how I've been able to creatively experiment on this showcase. It's empowered me as I've been able to incorporate an element of reinvention. Self-discovery was something I was focused on during lockdown while I was working on this liberating piece. I wanted to incorporate those themes of self-love and self-belief. 'Oceana' is an appeal to continue living life and not validating yourself basis another's opinion or affection.''

Deep Kalsi on 'Oceana'

Known for Punjabi songs like Daru Hor Piyade, Warm Up, the frequent collaborator of the Bajre Da Sitta singer Deep Kalsi has co-penned the new song Oceana. Talking about the song, he stated, ''Oceana offers a breath of fresh air needed to leave judgment behind and see things for what they are. It is a song of self-positivity and pure happiness. I hope that when audiences hear this track, they will be inspired to live their truths no matter what outsiders say because it is when we are standing in our authentic self that we are happiest and unstoppable. You need to let go to evolve into something bigger.''

(With Inputs from ANI)

IMAGE- RASHMEET KAUR'S INSTAGRAM